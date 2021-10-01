IN a bid to please her new boyfriend, a Sakubva teen mum (15) did the unthinkable by dumping her one-year-old child in the mountain so that she could move in with her lover.

The teen mum (name withdrawn) appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi, facing infant exposure charges.

Her boyfriend, Admire Makurudza is alleged to have fled and is still at large.

Ms Tafadzwa Chiwanza prosecuted.

The court heard that on July 12, the teen mum left home where she was staying with her grandmother with the intention of co-habiting with Makurudza.

“When she got to Makurudza’s place, he refused to take her in on the account of her son,” said Ms Chiwanza.

Makurudza suggested that they dump the baby somewhere.

The pair proceeded to a mountain near Nyakamete Industrial Area and dumped the baby in a bush.

Said Ms Chiwanza: “On the following day, the teen mum’s aunt, Sithabile Jesi, returned from their rural home and discovered that her niece had eloped to her boyfriend.

“She went to Makurudza’s place in an attempt to persuade the teenager to return home, only to discover that she was not with the child.”

After being interrogated, the teen mum revealed the truth and led her relatives to the site.

The baby was rescued and rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for medical attention.

The matter was adjourned to October 6 for sentencing.

manica post