WARRIORS Captain Knowledge Musona scored a brace in the Saudi Pro League as he prepares to lead the national team at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations set for Cameroon early next month.

The Warriors captain scored his first brace since joining Al Taai when they overcame Faisaly 3-1 last Sunday.

The Warriors captain is set to join his national teammates in Cameroon straight from his Saudi base next week.

Also joining the team in Cameroon will be Bournemouth utility player, Jordan Zemura, Lyon striker Tino Kadewere and fellow European-based strikers Admiral Muskwe and David Moyo.

Teenage Hadebe who had been excused from camp due to family issues is expected to start training with his teammates this Tuesday.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the Warriors participation at the tournament due to the suspension of the ZIFA board by the Sports and Recreation Commission and the subsequent ultimatum issued by world football governing body, FIFA, the team is pushing ahead with preparations.

“We are expected to leave Harare on the 29th for Yaoundé where we are going to be based until the 5th when we leave for Bafoussam where we’re are going to be based for our group games, we are going to play friendlies so far we have only secured Sudan,” said Wellington Mpandare, the Warriors General Manager.

The team conducted two closed door training sessions this Monday as part of measures to protect the squad from Covid-19.

