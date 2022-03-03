Talented Kwekwe-born dancehall crooner, Ancient Stallion Gangsta and his equally talented Harare-based counterpart Terrifiq Terry have joined hands to assist each other in the release of the pair’s separate musical projects- the first of each kind in the local entertainment landscape.

Similarly, Ancient Stallion Gangsta’s Life of A Miracle and Terrifiq’s Majochomondo (vernacular for ‘the giants’) are all set to be released during the last quarter of the year 2022.

Marco Tereresa, another local crooner has also been roped into the project- a clear testimony to the beauty of teamwork amongst artists and a rarity in the bloated music industry.

Born Charles Tapiwa Mupokosa in Kwekwe town, twenty-three years ago, Ancient Stallion Gangsta, otherwise known as Chale Mboko in showbiz circles, said:

“Since time immemorial, we used to have a landscape that was characterized by unnecessary fights, and artists called it beef. We are actually not in a hurry as we continue to work towards our two separate projects. Personally, I have been busy in the studio working on my 8-track EP and quite coincidentally, Terry has also been working on his.” “I am hundred-percent certain that results will come out positively. Mine is ready for the market as it will be released in March and that will give me ample time to work with Terrifiq on his EP set for release at a latter date”, he said. “This is actually the first time that I am working with Terrifiq who is one of the unheralded, but exceptionally talented artists that Zimbabwe has ever had since the invent of Zimdancehall music,” added the Mukana hit-maker.

Singing from the same hymnbook with Stallion, Terrifiq Terry said he was upbeat that sharing notes with Stallion will result in significant benefits, artistically.

“As seasoned musicians, we want to come up with something that appeals to fans of all age groups. Ancient Stallion Gangsta is, without any shred of doubt a musician who has put Kwekwe town on the map. So, my man, if you find some time to spare, when you ain’t busy or occupied with some important tasks, go and tell those pretenders to stop toying around and buckle down to business,” he said.

Ancient Stallion Gangsta said he is working with popular producers Gzzy of the Mbare-based Bad Company, wheel-spinners Elly, and Eddie B and Sancho.

His compatriot, Terrifiq is widely known for the 2017 collaboration he did with the late music icon, Soul Jah Love on the song, Takufara.

Gzzy also produced the late GumKum singer’s hit, Kana Ndafa.

