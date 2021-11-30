Police in Epworth are investigating a case of murder which occurred in Overspill on 29 November 2021 at 1300 hours.
A man (39) was attacked by 10 unidentified suspects led by one only known as Praise.
The suspects threw stones to merry makers at a party thereby injuring several people and later stabbed the victim with a knife after the party.
The victim sustained two deep stab wounds on the upper buttocks close to the spine and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local clinic.
Meanwhile, the ZRP confirms the arrest of a Chitungwiza man (25) for raping a fellow tenant (18) on 23/11/21.
The suspect dragged the victim from a dining room to another room where he raped her and threatened the woman not to reveal the matter.
The victim later revealed her ordeal to her former teacher who assisted her to report.
Meanwhile, the ZRP urges the public to report all cases of rape to the Police.
Zwnews