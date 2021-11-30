Police in Epworth are investigating a case of murder which occurred in Overspill on 29 November 2021 at 1300 hours.

A man (39) was attacked by 10 unidentified suspects led by one only known as Praise.

The suspects threw stones to merry makers at a party thereby injuring several people and later stabbed the victim with a knife after the party.

The victim sustained two deep stab wounds on the upper buttocks close to the spine and was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local clinic.

Meanwhile, the ZRP confirms the arrest of a Chitungwiza man (25) for raping a fellow tenant (18) on 23/11/21.

The suspect dragged the victim from a dining room to another room where he raped her and threatened the woman not to reveal the matter.