“Munyaradzi Kereke Impregnates Wife While In Prison”….Drama spills to Parliament

Former Zanu-PF member of Parliament for Bikita West and convicted rapist Munyaradzi Kereke has written to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, asking Parliament to take action against Norton legislator Temba Mliswa. Kereke alleges that Mliswa defamed him by claiming that he (Kereke) had managed to have s*x and impregnate his younger wife despite the fact that he is serving 10 years in prison for raping a minor.

Temba Mliswa allegedly wrote the following on his Twitter account:

“In a conversation overheard by a prison guard between Kereke and his younger wife’s sister, word has it that whilst in prison Kereke has impregnated his younger wife. One’s left wondering where the act took place and why he’s being given preferential treatment, why not let others too?”, he said.

Kereke denied the allegations which he termed “categorically false, malicious and unwarranted” and instructed his lawyers Mutandiro, Chitsanga and Chitima Attorneys, to write to Parliament demanding sanctions against Mliswa.

state media