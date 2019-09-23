Mugabe’s cancer had spread: Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa has revealed that former President Robert Mugabe had advanced cancer, and had to be taken off chemotherapy treatment because it was no longer effective.

Mnangagwa said this in New York on Saturday while addressing Zanu-PF supporters living in North America.

He briefed the party supporters on the demise of the country’s founding leader in Singapore, saying he heard about him being unwell while he was attending the TICAD in Japan and had intended to visit both Mugabe and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is still hospitalised in China.

“In fact, when we discussed about the issue, it turned out that treatment had stopped, doctors had stopped treatment, chemotherapy, one, because of age and also because the cancer had spread and it was not helping anymore,” he said on the illness of Mugabe. “He would have come back home, but the family said they wanted to remain. Of course, they would have wanted me to come to Singapore, but also we had our Vice President General (Constantino) Chiwenga, who is in a military hospital in Beijing, who was going into a major operation and those two demands,” the President said.

The former president died on September 6 aged 95.

