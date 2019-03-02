Mugabe was better: ZBC staff attack Mnangagwa in leaked WhatsApp chat

A leaked whatsapp chat among top Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBCTV) (Television) division has opened a can of worms and exposed how the officials are anti-president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

This comes as there is disgruntlement within the ZBC executive over appointments and “retrenchments” of some journalists at the state controlled broadcaster.

ZBC this week announced the appointment of former New Zimbabwe editor Gilbert Nyambabvu as its head of news and current affairs division.

In the leaked chat an official identified as Judith says “hatiende kunoita zvisina basa zvematuzvi. Havana dhiri, plus he is rocked with scandals” (We are not going to a worthless event. These people are useless).

Then another official by the name Merit responds saying: “ED anyura, zvatopera apa hachapabudi” (Ed is finished, he will not get out of this).

Internal sources also said the same Merit criticized the move by the Mnangagwa administration to increase fuel prices saying “dai vari VaMugabe havaimbodaro and this government has failed” (Mugabe would not have done that).

Then another official by the name Josh Mutali asked: “Ko muchaita sei vanhu venyu zvavave kudzingwa” (What will you do now that your people are being fired).

The source also accused the ZBC chief executive officer Patrick Mavhura of having been working for the ousted G40 faction by giving instructions to reporters.

Sources also said ZBC is being run by people who are not supporting the government stance on turning around the economy.

“The Bulawayo station manager Ndlovu is a Jonathan Moyo appointee (exiled former minister Information and Higher and Tertiary education minister).

Surpringly, on his twitter handle, Moyo hailed the appointment of Nyambabvu and said he will do a good job if there is no political interference.

Another source said: “The chief internal auditor, Chimwanda, and the head of procurement, Sibanda, are also anti-government.”

Source: Morning Post