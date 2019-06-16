Mugabe To Lose Multiple Farms

Controversial Zimbabwe’s Former First Lady, Grace Mugabe is set to lose the 16 farms that she controversially acquired in Mashonaland provinces in violation of the government’s policy of one farm per person.
This comes after an interim land audit report revealed that Mugabe owned 16 farms in the Mashonaland provinces.
Commenting on the ongoing land audit report produced by the Justice Uchena land commission on Capitalk 100.4 FM on Friday night, President Mnangagwa said:
The interim report I have is that I think, about eight provinces have been done they are left with some two or so provinces that have not been completed but the majority of inconsistencies relate to multiple ownership of farms.
We have some farm owners especially of higher rank in society having more than one farm, some having as many as nine.
I know of a particular lady, Stop It (Mrs Grace Mugabe) who has over 16 farms and the law says one family one farm.
Once the audit is over we should be able to implement that policy.”
Mrs Mugabe reportedly used her political muscle to evict villagers from their land especially in the Mazowe area to pave way for her vast empire.
-State media
