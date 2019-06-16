Mugabe To Lose Multiple Farms

Controversial Zimbabwe’s Former First Lady, Grace Mugabe is set to lose the 16 farms that she controversially acquired in Mashonaland provinces in violation of the government’s policy of one farm per person.

This comes after an interim land audit report revealed that Mugabe owned 16 farms in the Mashonaland provinces.

Commenting on the ongoing land audit report produced by the Justice Uchena land commission on Capitalk 100.4 FM on Friday night, President Mnangagwa said: