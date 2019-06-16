Apostle Chiwenga Could Go To Jail…Accident Investigations Underway

Controversial Harare preacher, Talent Chiwenga could go to jail as he is likely to face culpable homicide charges after the car he was driving from South Africa was involved in an accident killing three people including his wife.

The Zimbabwe Daily reports that the national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said that investigations were underway. Therefore, he could neither confirm nor deny that Chiwenga might be charged. He said.

We are still conducting investigations. It is only after investigations that the police will be able to provide a position.

National Patriotic Front Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire blasted the preacher on twitter over his claims that the accident that befell him was an assassination attempt. Chiwenga had claimed in a video Chiwenga posted on social media, while on a hospital bed that the accident “was not normal” but an assassination attempt by state security agents.

Mawarire hinted that the pastor is likely to face 3 counts of culpable homicide. He said:

There are a lot of inconsistencies in his narrative, maybe it is because he is in pain, but that again won’t help his case in the event of a trial. My advice again will be, shut up, concentrate on recovery, mourn your wife and colleagues then face your day in court. Dzungu hakusi kungwara. When one was driving a vehicle which got involved in a fatal accident, the driver usually faces culpable homicide charges, in this case, 3 counts, it’s normally wise to shut up and await their day in court. Just my little advice.