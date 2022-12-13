Former Zimbabwe Tourism Minister, Dr Walter Mzembi, has said it is madness for President Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF to blame the late former President Robert Mugabe for the current power crisis.

He said:

Mugabe ndiye wakakutumai kundotenga maSolar 5KVa Generators eUSD $14 500 iwo achiita USD $3500. Mugabe ndiye wakakutumai kupanana maLoan edzimba USD$500 000 kubva muhomwe yenyika Nyika isina magetsi? HuSpokesperson hwemuBedroom hunonetsa Kwanai Cde! [Is Mugabe the one who told you to buy solar panels 5KVa Generators at US$14 500 when they can be bought at US$3 500? Is he the one giving (Ministers) US$500 000 housing loans from the national purse when there is a power crisis?

(The solar deal is) A ponzi scheme! USD $10 000 profit per installation × 500 000 Civil Servants! Stop this madness, profiteering from a Crisis!

His wife Monica got $500 000 and he also got $500 000 asi Zimbabwe soooo kaaaa.

USD$1million for the Mutsvangwas, 2× 5kva solar Generators, every government freeby they get a double portion moti munhu angasapenga! Uku maComrades he represents varikutatarika nePfumvudza! Nyarara Cde Chris!