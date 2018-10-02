Mugabe jailed 15 yrs for rap!ng, impregnating mentally disturbed woman

“Rinamanyanga hariputirwe” this Shona adage took precedence for a man from Ndimo Village, Nyajena who was slapped with a 15 year jail term for raping and impregnating a mentally ill women

Albert Mugabe (58) appeared before Senior Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu facing rape charges.

Prosecuting, Edwin Mbavarira told the court that on an unknown date in 2017 at around 2000hrs Albert Mugabe visited mentally ill Rwamisa Gwationa (38) sneaked in her house and ordered her to caress his organ before having unprotected consent with Gwationa without her consent.

As fate would have it,the matter came to light in March this year after Gwationa divulged to her sister Viola that she was pregnant.

Viola later reported the matter at Renco Mine Police station leading to the incarceration of Mugabe.

The Complainant (Gwationa) told the Court that Mugabe gave her Zapknacks after having intercourse with her.

Senior Regional Magistrate Zuyu sentenced Mugabe to 15 years in prison of which 5 years where wholly suspended for 3 years on condition that the caused does not commit an offence similar to the one he committed.