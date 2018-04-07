Mugabe family robbed second time

Former Zimbabwe strongman Robert Gabriel Mugabe was reportedly robbed again.

According to a report made by his controversial wife, Grace, the ex-president lost 119 laptops and seven desktop computers from locked containers at the Polo Grounds adjacent to Zimbabwe House.

The theft was reportedly discovered on Tuesday, when the Mugabes were moving their belongings from Zimbabwe House to their private residence in Borrowdale popularly known as the Blue Roof.

Former First Lady Doctor Grace Mugabe made a police report involving the breaking and entering.