PICTURES: Thousands attend Nelson Chamisa-MDC Alliance rally at Bulawayo White City Stadium

Huge turnout: Chamisa Bulawayo Rally Images

Thousands of MDC-T supporters turned up to support and show solidarity with party president Mr Nelson Chamisa at White City Stadium on Saturday, 7th of April.

This was billed as a tough test; Chamisa’s first encounter with the city as party and MDC Alliance leader.

Addressing the gathering, Chamisa thanked people for showing faith in his party and the Alliance partners.

MDC Alliance kingpins Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube and Jacob Ngarivhume also addressed supporters.

Below are photos taken from the rally: