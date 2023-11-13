The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Mutoko are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 09/11/23 at a homestead at Machipisa Village, Nechombo, Mudzi.

Two unknown suspects armed with a suspected pistol and a stone attacked the complainant before stealing two cellphones, two helmets and US$10 649.00 cash.

The stolen cellphones and helmets were recovered dumped in the yard.

The ZRP is therefore calling on anyone with information to report to nearest police station.

Apparently, ZRP has over the years been expressing worry over armed robbery cases.

In some instances, shootouts have ensued resulting in deaths or injuries.

Zwnews