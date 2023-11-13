Prominent Zimdancehall artist, Winky D, (real name Wallace Chirumiko) is floating mid-air with excitement after clinching another international award.

The chanter won the prestigious Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist award at the African Entertainment Awards USA.

The Gaffa president took to social media to share the thrilling news and express his gratitude.

“I will forever go beyond grateful and humbled to have earned the unwavering support and love for my music from my brothers and sisters in music.

“You will remain the driving force behind anything that graces my way musically.

“Your votes in appreciation and gratitude forever touch my heart and inspire me to continue creating music that I’m consonant with how you sense and perceive the world around you.

“I am honored to have been allowed to connect with your souls through my music.

“You are the reason I do what I do, and I am forever grateful for your humbling pure love and support. Thank you for always being a part of this musical journey.

“I devote my life to creating music that speaks to your inner beings and souls,” he said.

Apparently, Winky D found himself in trouble with the Harare administration over his latest album Euraka which was deemed politically incorrect.

The album has songs that denounce corruption.