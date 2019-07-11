‘Mubobobo’ Syndicate Fined Fined 16 Cattle, 4 Goats

A traditional court has fined six men 16 cattle and 4 goats after they were convicted of practicing black magic on women.

The men, who are from Chiweshe, were hauled before Chief Makope’s traditional court on Sunday on allegations that they were using “mubobobo” after 63 women’s undergarments were found at a graveyard in Nzvimbo village in May.

Chief Makope told NewsDay that the six suspects pleaded guilty to the charge and implicated a 70-year-old man as the ring leader.

he alleged ring leader reportedly fled before the judgment was handed down. Said the Chief:

After the prophet from Bulawayo (Madzibaba Sejiby) identifying the culprits five of them said they were initiated into the mubobobo syndicate by the villager who fled after they were given small sticks which they used when going to bed. Five of the culprits wept in court, pleading guilty to witchcraft so I fined them 16 cattle and four goats since they were initiated unknowingly.

Chief Makope has called for prophets from outside his jurisdiction to come and “vet” the villager who pleaded not guilty to using mubobobo.

According to a report, Mubobobo is a kind of black magic whereby a man can supposedly have sex with a woman from a distance and without her consent.

In effect, it refers to a magical remote sexual intercourse, metaphorically called ‘blue tooth sex’, as it generally ‘connects’ perpetrator and victim within an eye-shot distance or even beyond.

It refers to the magic for engaging in sexual intercourse without consent and physical contact. As such one could not lose virginity or contract HIV because there is no physical contact.

-Newsday