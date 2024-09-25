Treasury has availed US$50,000 per constituency as Constituency Development Fund and legislators may start submitting their projects for consideration before 30 November 2024.

All 210 constituencies will receive the funds based on exchange rate.

The CDF was introduced during the inclusive government to assist Members of Parliament in fostering development within their constituencies.

According to CDF law, only legislators in the National Assembly who represent constituencies directly are eligible to receive these funds.

Zimbabwe’s Parliament comprises 360 legislators (National Assembly and Senate), but only 210 directly represent constituencies.

However, returning MPs face a requirement: they must acquit previous allocations before accessing new funding.

“All returning Members of Parliament who have not submitted their returns are encouraged to do so prior to accessing new funds. Furthermore, Honourable Members are expected to implement CDF projects promptly after funds are deposited to ensure timely completion,” Parliament state in a statement.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will this morning officially handover replacement vehicles to Chiefs.

Zwnews