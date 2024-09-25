Police in Rushinga are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 22/09/24 at Manyozo Village, Rusambo where the victim, Grace Mureza (28) was found dead with the head cut off.

The victim’s husband, David Meja is being sought in connection with the case.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information that may help in investigations to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, ZRP has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident in which a toddler ( 1 year three months) died after being run over by a Honda Fit vehicle which was reversing at the yard at a house at Maridale, Norton on 23/09/24 at around 1510 hours.

The victim sustained head injuries and died upon admission at a local hospital in Norton.

Zwnews