Mozambican President Fillipe Nyusi has arrived in Zimbabwe on a three-day state visit.

After touching down at Robert Mugabe International Airport President Nyusi inspected the Guard of Honour and was introduced to Cabinet Ministers, Mozambican Embassy Staff, and Heads of Mission.

Apparently, on the sidelines of the State visit, Zimbabwe and Mozambique are expected to jointly convene a business Forum.

The State visit will further strengthen the bilateral areas of cooperation in industry and commerce, energy, agriculture, tourism, ICT, environment and education, science and technology.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy bilateral relations dating back to the two countries’ liberation struggle.

