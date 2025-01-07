Dendera maestro Allan Chimbetu, one of the last-man standing pioneers of the Sungura sub-genre, is set to launch his first project of the year 2025.

The new project highlights the importance of helping one another.

He is also one of the founding members of the Dendera music genre together with his brothers, Simon Chimbetu and Naison Chimbetu that saw them becoming one of the best outfits in the 1980s.

Allan started off as bouncer for his brother (Simon’s) shows. He was the doorman on most occasions. This made him to aquire a black belt in karate.

He was later included in the band were his talent in the lead and rhythm guitars was clearly evident. Some of the songs in which he played that made him a force to reckon with in as far as playing the guitar include hits such as “Usaende pa Barika”, “Ndaremerwa”, “Newspaper”, “Pane Asipo”, “Window” and “Tenda”.

After the death of Simon, Allan took over the reins as Dendera Kings band leader.

He led the band for some time but was later involved in an altercation with Suluman Chimbetu who is Simon’s son.

He was then ousted and went on to try his luck in creating his own band, Orchestra Dendera Kings Central Committee.

He went on to release three albums with the band Sony, Professor and Simukai.

Zwnews