Mothusi Cooper, Moroccan based Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng ruled out of Zim Afcon tie

ZIMBABWE WARRIORS’ opponents, Botswana, have been dealt a blow after losing three regular players due to Covid-19–Morocco travelling restrictions and suspension, zwnews reports.

Today the Zebra fan base was shocked to learn that Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye, who ply their trade in Morocco, are unable to travel because of harsh travel measures that have been imposed by the North African country, while midfielder maestro Mothusi Cooper is suspended after accumulating two yellow cards in the qualifiers.

Despite arriving at the Zebras camp last week, Lusaka Dynamos’ combative midfielder Mothusi Cooper will sit out of the all important clash against Zimbabwe due to suspension.

Until today, Botswana was hopping that Seakanyeng and Orebonye who were helped by their national team coach to get playing time in North Africa to keep them in condition for the qualifiers would lift the nation but zwnews.com can confirm that they won’t be available to play against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The Warriors will also do without their US, Scotland, England and France based players because of travel restrictions; and a number of Africa based players due to injury.

United States-based goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva is not available because of Covid-19 international travel restrictions that have similarly ruled out Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo, Brendon Galloway, Marshall Munetsi and Jordan Zemura.

However, Zimbabwe has a bigger pool of footballers to replace the above.

The neighbouring countries are desperate for full points to guarantee the teams’ prospects of qualifying.

Zimbabwe with five points, lie second behind African champions Algeria, whose 10 points tally saw them become the first team from Group H to seal one of the two qualification slots.

Botswana are third with four points and Zambia — a point below — anchor the group standings in a delicate race for second place.

Zebras will face Zimbabwe on Thursday 25th March in Francistown.

Match Venue: Obed Itani Chilume stadium

Kick off time: 1800hrs

zwnews.com