Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali’s murderer Pius Jamba has been jailed for 30 years by Harare High Court judge Esther Muremba.

Jamba was recently convicted of the crime.

High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba said there was overwhelming evidence that Jamba was the only person who argued with Ali before she went missing only to be found dead.

The judge also said Jamba’s warned and cautioned statement accurately matched indications he made on the scenes confirming that he killed Ali.

