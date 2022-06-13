Slain Moreblessing Ali’s family says her body will not be buried until her murderers are arrested and brought to book.

The family’s lawyer, Job Sikhala has announced.

“We are at Chitungwiza Central Hospital where the hospital wanted to do the Covid tests before the autopsy.

“I have been instructed by the family of Moreblessing Ali standing on this picture to announce to the public that there will be no burial of Mobby until her murders are apprehended.

“Tomorrow’s Memorial Prayer Service will be the major event until further notice.

“Lets come in our thousands tomorrow to mourn our murdered colleague,” he said.

