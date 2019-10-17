More ZESA power cuts as ESCOM rations South Africa electricity

The power blackouts announced by South Africa’s electricity transmission company Eskom will also affect Zimbabwe’s ZESA.

Zimbabwe has a non-binding agreement to import up to 400 megawatts from Eskom, while an additional 100 megawatts is imported from Mozambique.

Zesa Holdings spokesman Fullard Gwasira said by text message to Bloomberg

“The corresponding decline in imports will be reflected in increased load shedding,” he said, using the local term for rolling blackouts.

Blackouts in Zimbabwe already last as much as 18 hours a day and the country spends $23 million monthly on electricity imports, according to the energy regulator.