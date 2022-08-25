Image: The Herald- Wadyajena’s luxury cars

ZANU-PF Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Mayor Wadyajena could be in serious trouble after the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said evidence against him is overwhelming.

Wadyajena who is out of jail on bail was arrested recently for corruption allegations involving about US$5 million.

Meanwhile, ZACC says evidence against him is overwhelming urging the courts to do justice to the matter.

“Evidence against Mayor Justice Wadyajena is overwhelming.

We have investigated him, seized his assets and issued his arrest.

“But we do not have the power to prosecute. We strongly urge the prosecution authorities to deliver justice for the people of Gokwe and Zimbabwe,” said ZACC.

The courts recently ordered the seizure of his fleet of trucks and luxury cars pending investigations.

Zwnews