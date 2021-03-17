Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore remains incarcerated at Harare Remand Prison & will only know Justice Tawanda Chitapi’s decision on his bail appeal on Tuesday.

This is after the Judge stated that he needs to write and deliver a full judgment, adding that he can only do so over the weekend.

Apparently, arguing in court, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, lawyer Alec Muchadehama, representing Ngadziore told Justice Chitapi that Magistrate Muchuchuti Guwuriro misdirected herself when she denied the ZINASU leader bail.

Muchadehama asked Justice Chitapi to set aside Magistrate Guwuriro’s ruling.

Justice Chitapi asked a representative from National Prosecuting Authority if she is not already making a judgment or a finding by arguing that Ngadziore has a propensity to commit offences when he has not yet been tried?

Justice Chitapi said in her ruling Magistrate Guwuriro appears to be stated that she was tired of seeing Ngadziore in her courtroom hence he should be locked up in prison, however, he postponed ruling.

Also in the courts is the matter of MDC Alliance activists, Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbir who have also been in detention after Harare Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro denied them bail on charges of partaking or convening a gathering during the national lockdown period.

