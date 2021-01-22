Zengeza West Member of Parliament and MDC Alliance deputy chairperson, Job Sikhala will have to remain detained at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

This is after Justice David Foroma postponed hearing of his bail appeal to 26 January.

The postponement is meant to allow law officers from National Prosecuting Authority to file their response to the legislator’s freedom bid.

He has been in prison since he was arrested on 13 January & charged with publishing or communicating falsehoods.

Sikhala says his incarceration is political persecution and that he is not moved, but will remain fighting for the betterment of all Zimbabweans.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has raised concern over political arrests and detention of opposition and civil society activists during the current pandemic period.

Chamisa said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime was now “weaponising Covid-19” in a wicked bid to kill his opponents and critics.

