Mohadi wife thrown behind bars

VP Kembo Mohadi’s first wife Tambudzani was thrown behind bars for 90 days after interfering with activities at his farm.

Tambudzani, who is a Zanu PF senator, violated a court order barring her from visiting VP Mohadi’s farm in Matabeleland South.

She was convicted on contempt of court charges.

The VP said Tambudzani was disrupting her businesses as she “does not seem to let go.”

“It seems she has resolved to cause all sorts of provocations albeit contrary to all these court orders so that I am forced to respond in the similar manner and so that she attracts unnecessary media attention to her benefit,” Mohadi said in his founding affidavit.

The Standard reports that Tambudzani is also being accused of hurling insults at Mohadi’s workers after she stormed the farm.

“What prompted me to file this particular application is that on August 30, 2019, the respondent went to East Masiel Farm, Insiza in Matabeleland South where I am running an animal husbandry project without my consent and started harassing my employees and ordering them to count all the beasts against their will,” the VP said.

The VP said Tambudzani’s conduct undermined “the judiciary and will cause people to lose confidence in our courts if a lesson is not taught to her and all those who support her and the-would be offenders.