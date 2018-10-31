Zimbabwe in safe hands under ED, Strive Masiyiwa

Econet Wireless founder and arguably Zimbabwe’s richest man Dr Strive Masiyiwa has claimed that Zimbabwe is in safe hands with president Emmerson Mnangagwa at the helm with recently introduced economic policies very necessary going forward.

Dr Masiyiwa who has been a critic of the ruling party in the past after having a torrid time to get a licence to start his communication company is among many Zimbabweans living in diaspora to have been charmed by president Mnangagwa.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC Africa Dr Masiyiwa said the change that took place in his home country was real saying president Mnangagwa is sincere in his doings although it will be tough going forward.

“The change that has taken place; I believe it is real. I believe President Mnangagwa is sincere with the things he wants to do.

“It is going to be extremely challenging. Everyone knows that. Anyone who understands economics knows it’s going to be tough going but I think that Zimbabwe needs to be given a chance,” he said.

Dr Masiyiwa also heavily criticised sanctions saying they should be immediately removed as there were detering progress in the country.

“We have to stop the politicking and focus on rebuilding this country… And I’m right up there. I think the sanctions, should be removed. There’s no justification for them anymore and I’ve always been on record to say the sanctions are not justified.

“Now we are almost 20 years into the sanctions. You can’t have one country operating with its hands tied behind its back,” Dr Masiyiwa said.