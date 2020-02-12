The amplified fighting for positions in the impending Zanu PF Kwekwe District Coordinating Committee elections has sucked in President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia, amid indications that two camps have since emerged- one with blessings of the former, while the other reportedly has the backing of the latter.

Kwekwe is also home to the First family whose Sherwood residence is located a few miles on the north-western side of the Midlands mining town.

Impeccable sources who spoke to Zwnews revealed that some ‘unwanted’ DCC aspirants have since acquired the backing of the First Lady to bulldoze their way through, and stand for contestation in the impending polls.

This, the sources say, is albeit the fact that the 77-year-old Zimbabwe strongman also has his preferred candidates who do not necessarily have the support of his wife.

“There are quite a number of individuals who are unwanted by the incumbent district and provincial leadership, but they will obviously find their way through because they now have the support of the First Lady”, a source privy to the goings-on said.

“You will find out that those who do not have the backing of His Excellency have now found refuge in Amai (First Lady Auxillia). We know of individuals (names supplied) who have been frequenting Sherwood with khakhi envelopes to guarantee their candidature and support in the looming polls”, added the source.

Mutilated during the time of succession fights pitting former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s Gamatox cabal and Mnangagwa’s Lacoste, the DCCs made a dramatic return last year after the ruling party reintroduced them to foster grassroot support.

Zwnews understands that Jairos Maphenduka, who was DCC chair for Kwekwe when the party abolished DCCs, has reportedly set his sights on retaining his previous position. On the other hand, former deputy mayor for Kwekwe, John Mapurazi, is reportedly seeking to deputise Maphenduka.

Miner-cum-cleric, Kandros Mugabe, who was Zanu PF parliamentary candidate for Kwekwe central in the 2018 harmonised elections, is reportedly eyeing the position of Secretary for Finance. However, this publication could not immediately establish personalities who are interested in the positions of Secretary for Commisariat and Security, which have allegedly been allocated to war veterans.

Zwnews