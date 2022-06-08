Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is using ZANU PF’s National Cell Day to impose himself as the ruling party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

Moyo says Mnangagwa is abusing a noble membership mobilising strategy for selfish gain.

“Shamelessly, Mnangagwa is corruptly abusing an innovative membership mobilisation strategy to smuggle himself as ZanuPF’s 2023 presidential candidate, when ZANU-PF’s Congress has not yet chosen any candidate,” says Moyo.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF is holding its National Cell Day this Saturday a program aimed at growing and strengthening party structures.

The ruling party has since suspended other party business in preparation for the day.

Apparently, ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu has called for a Politburo Meeting this afternoon.

