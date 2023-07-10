Zanu PF leader and current Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa will convincingly win next month’s Harmonized Elections by getting 62% of the vote, while his fiercest contender and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party leader, Nelson Chamisa will score 33%, a local think-tank has forecasted.

According to the Zimbabwe Young Graduates and Youth Development group, which comprises of researchers in various fields of specialization, Mnangagwa will beat all the eleven contenders who include Chamisa and former cabinet minister, Saviour Kasukuwere.

The local think-tank said it conducted a nationwide survey on voting behavior and political attitudes.

Below, we publish the outcome of the findings:

Emmerson Mnangagwa– 61.8% Nelson Chamisa– 33.2% Others– 3.12% UNDECIDED– 1.88%

