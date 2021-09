President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to launch the Zimbabwe Human Settlements Policy (ZNHSP) today.

He will also bring the Policy to life by commissioning Blocks of Flats in Marimba Suburb.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has a housing backlog with unplanned settlement, a common thing.

Apparently, the government has over the years been destroying some of the unplanned structures.

At some point the government has been promising to regularise such settlements.

Zwnews