President Emmerson Mnangawa will appoint a prominent evangelical preacher, Uebert Angel as Goodwill Ambassador to Zimbabwe.

A Goodwill Ambassador could be defined as a nominal post, a designation that is assigned to a person who advocates for a specific cause on the basis of their notability such as a public figure, advocate or an authoritative expert.

The ruling ZANU PF party, says contrary to widespread reports that Angel has been appointed to serve as an envoy in one of the country’s foreign missions, he will be appointed Goodwill Ambassador.

The party announced via its official Twitter handle:

“Uebert Angel earmarked for Goodwill Ambassador post

“EVANGELICAL preacher, Prophet Uebert Angel, will be appointed a Goodwill Ambassador for Zimbabwe contrary to widespread reports that he has been appointed to serve as an envoy in one of the country’s foreign missions.”

Most governments have ambassadors of goodwill that are either appointed or known implicitly, which promote the objectives and values of that country, nation, state or government.

-Zwnews