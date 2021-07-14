President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened to de-register Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) which meddle in Zimbabwe’s internal affairs as elections edge closer.

Mnangagwa who is on record accusing NGOs of fronting regime change agenda told the ruling party’s Politburo that his government will not hesitate to give such NGOs marching orders.

“As the elections season approaches, most NGOs are refraining from their original mandate delving into our politics.

“We will deregister any organisation found in the wrong and let’s expose such elements,” he said.

His comes few days after the government exhibited intentions to control the operations of NGOs in the country.

