President Mnangagwa is participating in a virtual Junior Cabinet meeting from his State House residency while his junior counterpart Mukudzeishe Madzivire is leading his team from the Munhumutapa board room in Harare.

The junior ministers thanked Government for the way it has handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of concern to the Junior Cabinet Ministers were the issues of child marriages and the age of sexual consent.

There is disharmony in the laws as the age of sexual consent is set at 16 years while the legal age of marriage is 18.

The Junior Cabinet also raised issues about scholarships, school fees, free sanitary wear among others.

President Mnangagwa and his team, which also include Vice President Chiwenga and other Cabinet Ministers are expected to respond to the concerns as the meeting progresses.

