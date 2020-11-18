President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in a 3-member tribunal to inquire into the removal from office of High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere.

Justice Ndewere is facing allegations of misconduct and conduct inconsistent with being a judicial office.

The tribunal will be chaired by retired judge, Justice Simbi Mubako and comprises Yvonne Masora and Charles Warara.

This followed the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)’s recommendation for a tribunal to be set up to investigate whether or not High Court judge Justice Ndewere was fit to hold office.

According to the JSC, this came after discovering she was not clearing her workload in reasonable time and that she had not properly studied the file on a thief’s conviction and sentence when she set aside a jail term.

However, some critics say she is being victimised after granting MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala bail.

Sikhala was arrested few, weeks ago for allegedly trying to incite the public to revolt against the government.

