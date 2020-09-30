Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has warned Zimbabweans that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is busy spying on citizens’ phone calls, and internet based communication in Zimbabwe.

Moyo says Mnangagwa will do so by investigating or look around furtively on citizens’ private communications, in an attempt to find out something, especially information about their private affairs.

“Calls & messages on WhatsApp numbers from local mobile phone service providers are snoopable!

“Group Captain PEACEMAKER CREDO KEREKE was appointed to head the Cybersecurity Centre in Marlborough, Harare, built & capacitated by the CHINESE to illegally snoop on phone & internet based communications in Zim.

“The Centre has been on a trial run. It’s ready to go full throttle!” warns Moyo.

Like 224 Dislike 28

92823

-1

1

cookie-check

Mnangagwa spys on citizens’ WhatsApps, internet based phone communications- Moyo

no