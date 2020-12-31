ED Mnangagwa has congratulated Douglas Mwonzora for dethroning Thokozani Khupe a day after Mwonzora declared he was willing to work with Zanu-PF. Critics including Prof Jonathan Moyo said “this confirms Mwonzora’s well known and deep rooted ties with #ZanuPF.”

Writing online, Mnangagwa said “Both as the Ruling ZANU PF Party, and as the Government, we assure Senate Mwonzora and the MDC-T leadership of collaboration.”

Full statement:

During this time of reflection and celebration;let us all pledge to re-commit ourselves to serve and work hard for the success and prosperity of our great country. In Unity ,peace and harmony, we are well able to overcome any tough times or situations that may come our way.(1)

A few days ago ,the opposition MDC-T party held its elective Congress, in full compliance with ,and fulfillment of ,court judgments.Let me take this opportunity to formally and personally congratulate @DMwonzora for prevailing at that Congress.(2)

We took particular note of his declared wish to guide and reshape the politics of opposition towards constructive engagement with the Government of the day.This is a very welcome move for our Nation which is likely to put politics of rancour behind us.(3)thus triggering collaboration, development and the harmony we solely needed for national progress. Both as the Ruling ZANU PF Party,and as the Government, we assure Senate Mwonzora and the MDC-T leadership of collaboration towards the growth of prosperity of our nation.(4)

We appeal to all those still stuck to yesterday’s politics of destructive and obstruction to learn from this salutary gesture by the MDC-T.To be in opposition need not mean being unduly negative, confrontational, divisive and disloyal to one’s Nation and People.(5)

During this time of reflection and celebration;let us all pledge to re-commit ourselves to serve and work hard for the success and prosperity of our great country. In Unity ,peace and harmony, we are well able to overcome any tough times or situations that may come our way.(1) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) December 31, 2020

A few days ago ,the opposition MDC-T party held its elective Congress, in full compliance with ,and fulfillment of ,court judgments.Let me take this opportunity to formally and personally congratulate @DMwonzora for prevailing at that Congress.(2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) December 31, 2020

thus triggering collaboration, development and the harmony we solely needed for national progress. Both as the Ruling ZANU PF Party,and as the Government,we assure Senate Mwonzora and the MDC-T leadership of collaboration towards the growth of prosperity of our nation.(4) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) December 31, 2020