ZANU-PF UK/ EU District chairman Masimba Tawengwa has died.

He was 48.

Tawengwa died of Covid-19 today at Arundel Hospital in Harare, at around 4pm, 10 minutes after being put on oxygen.

He attended ZANUPF Central Committee meeting yesterday.

Tawengwa tested positive for Covid-19 in Marondera today and suffered from shortness of breath, and was then taken to Harare for hospitalisation.

Permanent secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, who worked with him in the UK, said he died 10 minutes after being put on oxygen.

Mangwana said Tawengwa, who has been on political internship in the Commissariat Department at the Zanu-PF headquarters, attended yesterday’s 114th Central Committee meeting. However, he left the meeting because of sickness, and went for testing at a Harare facility. His condition deteriorated while in Marondera and got tested again.

He is survived by two children, a boy and a girl.

-The Herald