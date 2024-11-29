Mnangagwa presides over Zimbabwe Staff College graduation ceremony

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today preside over the Joint Command and Staff Course Number 37 Graduation Ceremony at the Zimbabwe Staff College (ZSC).

The ZSC was established on 18 April 1980 as the successor to the Rhodesian Directorate of Military Studies to provide Command and Staff training for officers of the Zimbabwe National Army.

It started running in November 1980 and 6 consecutive Junior Staff Courses (JSC) of six weeks were run.In 1984, the ZSC expanded into 2 Divisions, namely the Junior Division and the Intermediate Division.

The main feature of this organisation was that the JSC and Intermediate Staff Course (ISC) were running concurrently.

Each of these courses had a capacity of 30 student officers.

After extensive studies on staff requirements, the ISC gave way to the Command and Staff course (CSC) in 1986 which was officially opened by the then Prime Minister, Honourable Comrade Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

In 1996 the ZSC was transformed from being a ZNA training establishment to a Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) training establishment.

This development was a result of the introduced unified command structure in the ZDF.

The college is now going through a metamorphosis of adopting a joint training outlook.

The College started runnning a Joint Command and Staff Course (JCSC) in January 1996 and to date thirty-one JCSCs have been run with the thirty-two is currently running.

Two JSC and one JCSC are run per year.

Zwnews