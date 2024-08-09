Commander-In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and Chancellor of the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU) President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa presides over the 5th ZNDU graduation ceremony at the institution’s campus in Harare.

ZNDU is a new generation Defence and Security academic institution in Zimbabwe.

Its distinct features are that it offers competitive academic study options in addition to serving as a national defence and security think-tank.

Its main mandate is to strategically develop, through research and multi-disciplinary programmes, patriotic individuals, institutions and communities who are alert and conscious in the face of national, regional and global challenges and threats, and to act as a national think-tank for the great nation of Zimbabwe.

ZNDU is a novel that offers competitive academic study options in addition to serving as a national defence and security think-tank. In tandem with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development’s new policy thrust on Education 5.0, the University nurtures research, teaching, community service, innovation and industrialisation in order to enhance national development.

The University was established through a Presidential Proclamation 2 of 2017 with its pilot programmes enrolling students from government institutions only. However, it later opened its doors to the public in February 2021.

The University boasts of a number of faculties, institutes and centres that include the Faculty of Social Sciences, the Faculty of Engineering, the Institute of Strategic Research and Analysis, the Science and Innovation Hub and the Centre for Defence and Security Studies, whose programmes are designed to foster creativity and entrepreneurial skills.

Additionally, the University fully exploits the capabilities of its highly qualified academic and technical staff, in conjunction with purpose built infrastructure, in fulfillment of its obligations.

The University is located 12 km away from the capital’s Central Business District, making it an attractive destination for convenience and a peaceful study environment. Endowed with serene surroundings, the University is adjacent to low density suburbs such as Marlborough, Mount Pleasant and Mount Pleasant Heights which have the potential to accommodate students.

In addition, the University is easily accessible as it is along the Bindura-Mazowe-Harare highway.

For extra-mural activities, the university offers some of the best sporting facilities among Zimbabwe’s institutions of higher and tertiary education.

Overall, the University strives to achieve academic and professional excellence through effective utilisation of resources at its disposal.