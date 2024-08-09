Trial for self-styled prophet and Johane masowe apostolic sect leader, Ishmael Chokurongerwa and his seven accomplices who are facing allegations of contravening Sections of the Burial and Cremation Act as well as the Children’s Act has been postponed.

As noted by the National Prosecuting Authority, the trial has been pushed forward to 16 August.

When appeared before Norton Magistrates Court last time, the accused persons mocking the state for crying more than the bereaved.

The accused claim the victims are not lodging any complaints of what transpired at Lily farm.

Zwnews