President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi has announced a national holiday to celebrate Olympics gold medal after Letsile Tebogo won the 200m Olympics race in France.

“History made! 🇧🇼 our very own, Letsile Tebogo has sprinted his way into the record books as the new men’s 200m Olympic champion, with an incredible performance, setting a blazing time of 19.46 and breaking the African Record!

“He becomes the first African to win Gold in the 200m and also the first Motswana to bring home GOLD at the Olympic Games.

“A proud moment for Botswana! Your victory has inspired a nation & solidified your place among the world’s greatest athletes,” said Masisi in an X post.