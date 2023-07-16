Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s campaign team chairperson Walter Mzembi says the coming week should see them beefing up security around their candidate.

Mzembi says a plot is underway to eliminate Kasukuwere physically if he can’t be removed from the ballot through the abuse of the courts.

“Coming week its high security alert, the system has gone bonkers, if they cant eliminate from the Ballot, they intend doing it physically.

“Monday the same Judge intends to hear his own case 10:00am; execution of judgement pending appeal. How so?” Says Mzembi.

Apparently, the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe has set aside Tuesday for hearing and determining the Kasukuwere appeal case against a High Court ruling barring him from standing as a Presidential candidate in the 2023 General Election.

Lawyers say the ruling is defective as Kasukuwere is on the Voters Roll adding that someone can only be removed from the Voters Roll through a prescribed process.

Lovedale Mangwana from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s faction brought up the case against Kasukuwere.

According to analysts, Mnangagwa’s faction is worried that Kasukuwere’s votes will benefit Nelson Chamisa.

Zwnews