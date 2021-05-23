The main opposition MDC Alliance has said Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has placed the lives of thousands of people at the risk of contracting Covid19 after he conducted a ‘super spreader’ gathering in the Midlands town of Gokwe.
Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia were in Gokwe yesterday for a cultural festival at Chief Njelele’s Kraal.
According to the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-Alliance, the 78-year old Zimbabwe leader yesterday proved that he had no regard for the rule of law and also showed that ‘bad governance is his hallmark’.
“Yesterday, Mr Mnangagwa broke the law and conducted a super spreader gathering of thousands of people in Gokwe despite lockdown regulations that prohibit this,” said the opposition party in comments posted on their official Twitter handle Sunday morning.
“He placed thousands of lives at risk & showed that he has no regard for the rule of law. Bad governance is his hallmark,” tweeted the MDC-A.
Zwnews