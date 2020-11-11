President Emmerson Mnangagwa has vowed to help Mozambique crash terrorists which are wrecking havoc in the neighboring country.

“I am deeply shocked by recent reports of terrorist activity in Mozambique.

“These acts of barbarity must be stamped out wherever they are found,” he said.

Mnangagwa added that the events which are unfolding in Mozambique are a threat to the peace and security of the region and that the bandits should be weeded out, saying he is ready to assist.

“Zimbabwe is ready to assist in any way we can. The security of our region is paramount in the protection of our people,” he added.

This is not the first time Zimbabwe has offered to help, in the 80s, the country helped Mozambique to get rid of bandits who had put the country on the verge of a civil war.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe and Mozambique share bilateral relations since time in memorial.

During Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, Mozambique helped providing space for military bases.

-Zwnews

