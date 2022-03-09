President Emmerson Mnangagwa has met Zainab Hawa Bangura of Sierra Leone, who is the Under-Secretary General & the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON).

President Mnangagwa is in Kenya on a state visit where he is meeting his counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two leaders are discussing a number of local, regional and global issues.

Apparently, the printing of national assembly by-election ballot papers by Fidelity Printers is currently underway.

Meanwhile, Printflow is printing local authority ballots papers.

So far ballot papers printed for National Assembly add up to 870 550 for estimated total voters; 813 659.

Meanwhile, local authority ballots to be printed are expected to be 723 750 for estimated 678 260 voters.

