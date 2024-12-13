HARARE – A vehicle belonging to Mashonaland West senator and former cabinet minister Prisca Mupfumira was seized at gunpoint in Harare’s Avondale West, police said.

The incident took place at around 7AM on December 11 after Mupfumira sent her driver Edmore Mashasha to collect church uniforms from tailors at an address on Ascot Road.

Mashasha, who was driving a royal blue Isuzu double cab with registration AGA 6969, was waiting for the gate to be opened when men armed with pistols swarmed the vehicle.

“The accused persons pointed at the complainant’s head ordering him to shift from the drivers’ seat and he complied.

“One of the accused persons took charge of the vehicle while the other accused person blindfolded the complainant, tied his hands and pushed the complainant to the back seat,” police said.

“The accused person drove off at high speed and later dumped the complainant at an unknown location along Mutoko road.”

Mashasha managed to untie himself and was assisted by a passerby who gave him a phone to call Mupfumira. Police were informed.

The Isuzu is valued at US$70,000 and the CID Vehicle Theft Squad is leading the investigation.

Zimlive