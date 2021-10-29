President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in Bindura where he is attending the Party Conference of the Political Organization that he leads.

Meanwhile, the event is happening at the time the ruling party is dogged by factional battles.

Recently, ZANU-PF member Syberth Musengezi challenged Mnangagwa’s legitimacy in court.

It is believed, that Musengezi is not alone in this attempt to unseat Mnangagwa.

There has been rumours suggesting that Vice President Constantino Chiwenga wants to take over power from Mnangagwa.

Both Chiwenga and Mnangagwa have rubbished the claims, saying there is no rift between them.

